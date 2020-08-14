Unscientific works responsible for recent landslides: Vedike

Talacauvery Moolaswaroopa Rakshana Vedike member M Poovaiah claimed that the recent landslides in Talacauvery were a man-made disaster.

Speaking to media persons in Madikeri on Thursday, he said that the development works carried out in the area had damaged the original structure of Talacauvery and eventually led to the landslide.

He further claimed that the forum had requested to ban the entry of tourists into Brahmagiri Hills. Around five to six lakh tourists ascend Brahmagiri Hills annually. The Forest department has dug percolation ponds in Gajarajagiri Betta, which witnessed landslides recently.

“A person by name G T Satish has levelled the land in Kolikadu, situated at a distance of only 700 metres from Talacauvery and has constructed a lake as a part of a proposed resort. These unscientific works have led to the landslide in the region,” he said.

Terming the concretisation works done in Talacauvery to be unscientific, Poovaiah recalled that the court had directed not to tamper with the Talacauvery Kundike and Theertha pond.

“But, by then, the works were complete. It was also told not to construct a gallery near the Theertha pond. No protective walls have been built on the road leading to Talacauvery. The kshetra has been converted into a tourist spot.”\

On the other hand, preparations are being carried out in Talacauvery towards resuming prayers in the kshetra. Cleanliness works were done under the guidance of MLA KG Bopaiah on Thursday. Youth from the nearby village voluntarily took part in the cleanliness driver. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy visited the kshetra.

The prayers had been stopped in Talacauvery since a week after the landslides. The MLA said that the prayers will be held under the guidance of the Tantri who will arrive from Kerala.