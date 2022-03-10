Vairamudi jatra mahotsava at Melkote

The 13-day Vairamudi jatra mahotsava is being celebrated from March 9 to March 21 at Chaluvanarayana Swami temple at Melkote, Pandavapura taluk.

Rituals related to the festival were launched on Wednesday. The Vairamudi Keeritadharana mahotsavam will be held on March 14, Monday, from 8 pm to 3.30 am the next day.

There are no restrictions this year, unlike the previous two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and devotees can participate in large numbers for all rituals.

Kalyanotsava will be held on March 10 at the Daramantap, near the temple pond.

Garuda Dwajarohana will be held on March 11 at 10 am; Abhisheka to Ramanujacharya on March 12 at 10 am; Golden pallakki utsav on March 13 and Chandramandala Vahanotsava in the evening. Several rituals will be held on all the remaining days, on the temple premises.

The maharathotsava will be held on March 17, at 10 am. The presiding deity will be taken out in a procession, along with idols of Goddesses Sridevi, Bhoodevi and saint Ramanujacharya.

Watch latest videos by DH here: