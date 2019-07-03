Weak monsoon worries farmers

A weak monsoon has worried the farmers, especially paddy cultivators in Kodagu as there hasn’t been sufficient rainfall so as to retain a specific amount of water in paddy fields which is very essential for the transplantation of paddy seedlings.

Even though the Southern part of Kodagu is receiving rains, there has been very less rain in the Northern part.

“In the current situation, rainwater will not be sufficient for the paddy saplings,” say the farmers.

Paddy fields in Kutta, Srimangala, T Shettygeri, Kedamalluru, Bhagamandala, Kakkabbe and Napoklu are facing the same situation. Even though the water is sufficient for horticultural crops, paddy requires comparatively more quantity of water.

Rivers and streams were in a spate during the first week of July last year. There was a rise in the water level in Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha rivers and plenty of water flowed into KRS. This year, scanty rainfall would affect the water level in the reservoirs, according to agriculturists.

Farmers in Madapura lamented that there has not even been average rainfall in the region. Muttappa, a farmer, said that the unfavourable changes in climate have caused turmoil in the lives of farmers. There were floods last year and this year, it is a drought.

Farmers from Moornadu said that paddy will be ready for harvest at the right time if the seedlings are transplanted in the second week of July. The delay in transplantation would result in the scarcity of water during the growth of paddy saplings. There is no option than to leave the paddy fields barren if there is insufficient rain.

No water in waterfalls

The waterfalls of Kodagu have lost their attraction this year due to less rainfall.

Favourite tourist spots such as Abbey, Mallalli and Irpu were in splendour last year. But this year, on account of less rain, fewer tourists have turned up at these waterfalls.