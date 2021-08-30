Wild elephants destroy crops in Karnataka's Kambibane

Elephants have been moving around in the region for the past several months and have not been leaving the coffee plantation

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Ashwani Kumar N K R, DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:45 ist
Paddy saplings destroyed by elephants in Upputhodu village. Credit: DH Photo

Farmers in Suntikoppa have complained that the wild elephants have ruined the crops.

The grown paddy saplings in the field belonging to Manjunatha Rai of Hosagadde mane in Upputhodu village in Kambibane gram panchayat have been destroyed.

He claimed that a loss of Rs 40,000 has occurred.

Elephants have been moving around in the region for the past several months and have not been leaving the coffee plantation.

The plantation owners and local residents have urged the forest department to conduct an operation and drive elephants to the forest.

The labourers are hesitating to work in the plantations as the elephants are moving in the region in the broad daylight, they said.

Farmers Vasant, Ravi and Ramaiah said that the compensation provided by the forest department is petty.

