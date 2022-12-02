Youth ends life allegedly over caste abuse, assault

A Dalit youth ended his life late Wednesday as he was allegedly assaulted and abused by some people from a privileged community over a petty issue.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Kiran (25) of H Baiyyappanahalli village. He was living with his relative, Nagaraj at Bevahalli in Kolar's Byrakur.

A case of violence, assault, and abetment to suicide was registered against Raju, Shivaraj, Gopalakrishnappa, and Munivenkattappa of Pettandlahalli village at Nangali Police Station on Thursday.

His relative B H Nagaraj filed a complaint in this regard. "The accused assaulted Uday, who was riding a bike, when he overtook their vehicle. Later, they snatched his mobile phone and bike. When he went to them asking to return the bike and mobile phone, they abused him," the complaint reads.

The body was sent to the government hospital in Mulabagilu for post-mortem.

"We have registered a case and are investigating. The accused are absconding and will be arrested soon," said Sub-Inspector Pradeep Singh.