Karnataka enters lockdown from May 10: Full list of what's allowed and what's not allowed

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced the decision after holding review meetings in view of an alarming rise in the state. On Thursday the state reported over 49,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, while it had reported over 50,000 new cases the day before.

As Karnataka enters lockdown from May 10, here are the activities that are allowed and not allowed till May 24.

What's allowed:

1. Only the following Offices of the State Government and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations such as Health, Medical Education, Police, Home Guards, BBMP etc shall function (outside containment zone).

2. Only the following Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations such as Defence, Defence PSUs, central armed police forces, telecommunication, etc shall function (outside containment zones).

3. All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional (outside containment zone).

4. All agriculture and allied activities are allowed. Shops and godowns, related to farming, custom hiring centres, machinery are permitted from 6 am to 10 am outside containment zones.

5. Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows outside containment zone to be functional.

6. All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

7. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Takeaway only is allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am. The sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts is allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Milk booths and Hopcoms outlets are allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of essential items shall be encouraged 24x7 to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management.

8. All food processing and related industries, banks, insurance offices and ATM, print and electronic media will be allowed to function.

9. Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services shall be allowed. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed unrestricted movement on producing valid ID card issued by their respective organisation/institution.

10. Construction activities with in-situ labourers/workers will be allowed outside the containment zone adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity is permitted.

11. Scheduled weddings are permitted strictly adhering to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

12. Cremation/funerals to be allowed with a maximum of 5 people.

Restricted movement of individuals:

1. No movement of Public or private buses or passenger vehicles except as permitted under these guidelines.

2. Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles, only in cases of emergencies or as permitted under these guidelines.

3. Intra-district movement of passenger vehicles and buses only in emergency cases and strictly adhering to the prevailing SOPs/guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Movement of Officers/personnel travelling with the valid ID card issued by their Organization/Institution to the place of work and back for permitted activities in these guidelines.

4. Movement of Officers/Staff of High Court of Karnataka, Officers/Staff of District Judiciary holding official ID Card are permitted even beyond office hours to attend official work at High Court, Home Office of Hon'ble Chief Justice/other Hon'ble Judges and respective offices at the districts.

5. Passenger vehicles including Airport Buses/Taxis/ Auto Rickshaws to and fro from Railway stations and Airports are permitted. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

6. Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are permitted for travel related to an emergency purpose.

7. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move. Movement for the purpose of vaccination and testing shall be permitted with minimal proof.

What's not allowed:

1. Metro rail services will not be allowed across the state.

2. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

3. Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

4. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services will not be permitted, except those meant for housing health/police/Government officials/ healthcare workers/ stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and step-down Hospitals. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. The only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. However, hotels, restaurants and eateries can use vehicles for home delivery.

5. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will be closed.

6. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and large congregations shall be closed.

7. All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public.