Karnataka extends coronavirus lockdown till May 19

Karnataka government has extended the lockdown in the state till the midnight of May 19. An order to the effect was issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Sunday evening, as detailed guidelines by the central government on the extension of the lockdown was still awaited.

According to directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the third phase of the lockdown is in effect till Sunday midnight. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the centre had imposed a 21-day lockdown beginning March 24, which was subsequently extended till May 3.

However, since the number of cases in the country continued to rise the lockdown was further extended till May 17. It is learnt that the Cabinet Secretary of the central government will hold a meeting with chief secretaries of all states later in the day to formulate new guidelines on the lockdown based on various parameters.

The letter by the Chief Secretary directed all department heads, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure that all lockdown regulations be imposed strictly "until further orders or till the 24:00 hrs of May 19, whichever is earliest."