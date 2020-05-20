Karnataka: Forest officials capture tiger in Bellur

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  May 20 2020
  • updated: May 20 2020, 13:12 ist
A tiger that had evoked fear among the residents of a coffee estate in the Ponnampet-Gonikoppa area of Bellur was captured by forest officials late Tuesday night.

The tiger had killed cattle in the villages, which were situated on the periphery of the forest, in the last few days.

The forest department had placed a cage to capture it at Kumatooru, Nadikeri, Thoochamakeri, T Shettigeri in Virajpet taluk in the last week of April. However, they were unsuccessful. 

As the tiger menace increased, the forest officials using the tamed elephant started an operation to capture the tiger 20 days ago.

On Tuesday night, following the information provided by the villagers after spotting the tiger, the officials successfully tranquilised the tiger and captured it. The tiger was later shifted to the zoo in Mysuru, officials from the forest department said.

The drive was carried out under the guidance of a wildlife expert of Wildlife Institute of India Dr Sanath. Over 50 personnel from the forest department had taken part in the operation using the tamed elephant. 

