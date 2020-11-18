Karnataka government bans strike at Bidadi Toyota factory

Karnataka govt bans strike at Bidadi Toyota factory

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 18 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 19:43 ist
A workers drives a tug through the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. Credit: Bloomberg file photo

The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned the strike launched by the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Employees Union from November 9 at the car manufacturing factory in Bidadi, with immediate effect.

In an order issued in this regard, the government said the decision to ban the strike was taken due to the dispute between the TKM Employees Union and the management of the company regarding various demands of the workers by exercising powers under the Section 10(3) of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, a press statement said.

The government has also banned the lock-out declared by the management of TKM from November 10 with immediate effect, the statement added.

