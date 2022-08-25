Karnataka HC passes interim order of status quo on Idgah Maidan

The Karnataka High court Thursday passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid.

The Wakf Board has moved the High Court challenging the order dated 6-08-2022 holding that the land belongs to the Revenue Department.

“The parties are directed to maintain a status quo in respect of the property and that said property shall be utilised only for the purpose of playground and Muslim community is permitted to use for prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid respectively and not for offering prayers on any other day,” Justice Hemant Chandangoudar said.