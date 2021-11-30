Karnataka likely to seek Rs 1,100 crore relief for rain damages

Karnataka is likely to seek Rs 1,100 crore as relief from the Centre for damages incurred during the recent spate of heavy rainfall, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said Tuesday.

“The report we have to submit to the Centre is getting ready. We may ask for Rs 1,100 crore as relief,” Ashoka told reporters, adding that the memorandum seeking compensation under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will be submitted in three to four days.

Karnataka received 142 mm rainfall in November, against the 39 mm it receives on average, nearly a 263 per cent deviation from the norm.

The deluge led to the death of 26 people, crop losses across 5.81 lakh hectares and damage of 2,339 kilometres of roads, among others, according to preliminary data. Officials say these figures are being updated and compiled.

According to Ashoka, the government has released Rs 318.87 crore to 4.61 lakh farmers as compensation for crop losses, so far.

“We have introduced a new system to pay input subsidies to farmers. Earlier, it used to be paid once a month or once in three months. We’re now making immediate payments in instalments that are released once every three or four days,” he said.

All deputy commissioners have been asked to release timely payments to people affected by floods and rain, Ashoka said. “Deputy commissioners have Rs 681 crore in their personal deposit accounts,” he said.

