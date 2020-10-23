Karnataka looks at Sikkim to power up organic farming

Karnataka is considering making the backward Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada 100% organic with the state government having decided to double down on sustainable agriculture on the lines of Sikkim.

The state government is studying Sikkim, which was declared as India’s first state to become 100% organic four years ago. As a part of this, authorities have decided to identify one hobli or taluk or district for organic farming.

“The idea is to focus on small populations and Joida taluk has been tentatively selected,” Agriculture Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dikshit told DH. “It’s one of the most backward taluks and there are people already practising organic farming, probably because many things aren’t accessible to them,” he said.

Dikshit said some other regions were also discussed for converting into 100% organic. “I suggested the Biligiri Ranga Temple region where people use their fingers to make furrows to sow seeds. Also, we looked at some villages in Ankola that follow sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.

Karnataka has been pushing for organic farming given that it is environment-friendly because of the absence of synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides.

Organic food is also believed to be healthier.

The government’s first organic farming policy came out in 2004 when the total certified organic farming area was 2,500 hectares. It is 1.41 lakh hectares today.

“Sikkim has become totally 100%. But, of course, it’s a smaller state and not as diverse as Karnataka. So, we will have to modify their model to suit our needs,” Dikshit said.

At present, the government provides 75% subsidy on vermicompost production units, construction of biodigester units, cattle flooring and so on to farmers willing to register their lands for organic certification. An additional 21,400 hectares are being brought under organic certification. Also, zero-budget natural farming trials are under progress.

Farmers growing minor millet get Rs 10,000 per hectare as an incentive under the Raitha Siri scheme.

Dikshit said the government was discussing new policy interventions - incentives, interest subventions and subsidies for farmers who are into organic farming. “A separate meeting involving other allied departments will be held soon to discuss this,” he said.

The government is talking to banks to lend and encourage agriculturists involved in organic farming.