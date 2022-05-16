Karnataka man held for slapping, kicking female lawyer

According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 15:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/@AijjuR

The Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said on Monday.

The video clip of the attack containing disturbing images of the culprit kicking, slapping, and assaulting the lawyer in full public view went viral on social media.

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also reacted to the incident through social media, saying that the man must be arrested for such abhorrent behaviour. "He is an animal not a civilised human," she said, sharing the video.

Social media describes this incident as shameful for Karnataka. The police have arrested the accused, 40-year-old Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused. According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute. The victim, Sangeetha Sikkeri, was admitted to a hospital after the attack.

Advocate Sangeetha explained that her uncle, without informing her or her family, had sold the house they are residing in. The matter was in the court and the buyer of the property was forcing them to vacate the house. The person was influential and she suspected his role behind the attack.

Meanwhile, advocates in Bagalkot decided to not appear for the accused and were planning a dharna on Monday. Further investigation is on.

Karnataka
Karnataka Police
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
India News

