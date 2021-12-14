Karnataka MLC Polls Results Live: BJP wins MLC seat in Chikkamagaluru

Counting of votes has begun for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies. The results of the polls will have a bearing on the power equation in the Upper House of the State Legislature. So far, the BJP has clinched the Kodagu local bodies constituency with Suja Kushalappa emerging victorious. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
BJP, Cong candidates win Vijapura-Bagalkot duel membership segment
The latest report from the ground says Vijayapura-Bagalkot legislative Council (duel membership) constituency Congress candidate Sunil Gouda Patil has won by securing 3,178 first preferential votes.
BJP candidate P H Pujar too won the polls by bagging 2,203 first preferential votes.
Independent candidate Mallikarjun Loni secured 1,460 first preferential votes. However, the official results will beannounced shortly.
BJP candidate wins Chitradurga MLC seat
BJP nominee K S Naveen emerged victorious by defeating Congress nominee Somashekhar by 358 votes.
BJP candidate M K Pranesh wins MLC seat in Chikkamagaluru
BJP candidate M K Pranesh won the Chikkamagaluru Legislative Council election from local bodies' constituency. He won 1,188 votes. Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda secured 1,182 votes. A total of 2,410 voters had exercised their votes in the election. Of the total votes polled, 39 votes were invalid. There were five candidates in the fray.
Congress leads in Dharwad MLC polls
Congress candidate Saleem Ahmed has secured 1,274 first preference votes while BJP nominee Pradeep Shettar hasbagged 931 after the second round of counting.Independent Mallikarjun Haveri has got 394 after the second round.
Saleem had got 640 and Shettar 469 in the first round.
JD(S) candidate Dr. Suraj Revanna wins in Hassan
Suraj Revanna has been announced the winner for the MLC elections from the Hassan segment on Tuesday.
Suraj Revanna, son of MLA H D Revanna and grandson of JD(S) supremo and Rajya Sabha member H D Deve Gowda won with a margin of 1,533 votes.
Suraj secured 2,281 votes. His opponent Congress candidate M Shankar got 748 votes and BJP candidate H M Vishwanath managed to get421 votes. In all, 103 votes were declared invalid.
Congress wins MLC seat in Bidar
Bidar Legislature Council (local bodies) Congress candidate Bheemarao Basavaraj Patil Humnabad won against his nearest rival BJP candidate Prakash Khandre.
While the Congress candidate secured 1,789 votes, BJP got 1,562 votes. AAP candidate Govindrao Suryavanshi secured only 15 votes.
Of a total of 3,456 votes, 3,366 votes were polled in the election. A total of 84 votes have been declared invalid.
Two votes rejected in Belgaum for violating votes secrecy
Counting of votes for the election for the twin-member Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency commenced in the premises of RD PU College in Chikkodi on Tuesday. Two votes were rejected before counting commenced with two voters violating the voting secrecy on the polling day and showing their ballot paper to the election agent in the premises of the polling station at Badigwad Gram Panchayat in Gokak taluk.
There were six candidates in the fray for the election for Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency. The contest was triangular between sitting MLC and BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatgimath, Congress candidate Channaraj Hattiholi and independent Lakhan Jarkiholi.
Strong rooms were opened in the presence of candidates and their election agents. Among the 8849 voters, 8846 of them had exercised their franchise during the polling held on Friday taking the polling percentage to 99.97%. With the Winter Session of the state legislature being held in Belagavi, counting of votes was shifted to Chikkodi.
Two voters from Badigwad Gram Panchayat in Gokak taluk -- Ramchandra Chandappagol and Bbu Konkani -- have been accused of violating poll secrecy by showing their voted ballot to polling agents in the premises of polling station. A case in this regard has been filed with the Ghataprabha police.
District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar informed that election agents of all the candidates were apprised before counting that the two votes will be cancelled.
"We have a serial number of the ballots wherein secrecy was violated and they would be kept aside upside down," Kumar noted.
MLC polls: Counting of votes delayed by two hours in Shivamogga
The commencement of counting of votes polled in the elections to Shivamogga local authorities constituency comprising three taluks of Davangere district was delayed by two hours at Sahyadri arts college in the city on Tuesday.
The electoral staff took nearly two hours to open ballot boxes of 365 polling booths and to start the counting of votes.
It was slated to begin at 8:00 am but started at 10:00 am.
BJP candidate DS Arun,Congress nominee and incumbent MLC R Prasanna Kumar, JD(U)candidate Shashikumar BK, and independent candidate Raju are in the fray.
Counting of votes in Shivamogga has been delayed by 2 hours
The electoral staff took nearly two hours to open ballot boxes of 365 polling booths and to start the counting of votes. It was slated to begin at 8:00 am but started at 10:00 am.
BJP's Suja Kushalappa has won from the Kodagu local bodies constituency
Counting under way for Karnataka MLC polls
Counting of votes is under way for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' constituencies on Tuesday, the results of which will have a bearing on the power equation in the Upper House of the State Legislature.
Good morning, readers, and welcome to DH. We bring to you the latest updates of the Karnataka Legislative Council polls results!