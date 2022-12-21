Karnataka MP demands restrictions on import of cash crops

Karnataka Rajya Sabha member G C Chandrashekhar on Wednesday demanded the Centre to impose restrictions on importing of cash crops, including arecanut, pepper and tea, to prevent falling of prices in the domestic market.

"Total 8 lakh tonnes of arecanut is being produced in the country in a year of which 6 lakh tonnes is produced in Karnataka alone. More than 20 lakh families are dependent on this crop for their livelihood. However, due to importing of cheap quality arecanut from neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar, domestic prices are falling. Large quantity of arecanut arrives to the domestic market from the Dubai route. The government must take steps to ban arrival of cheap quality of arecanut," he said in the Rajya Sabha.

Though Karnataka produces 33,000 tonnes in a year, and is a leader in India, prices of produces are falling, due to import of produces from Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka, he said.

Even the price of domestic tea fell due to arrival of large quantities of products from Sri Lanka and other countries, he said.