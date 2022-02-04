Karnataka plans Rs 1,140-crore project to develop 25 temples

The state government will take up a 'Daiva Sankalpa' project worth Rs 1,140 crore to develop 25 'A' category temples, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said Friday. The government plans to develop these temples along the lines of the Kashi temple in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Temples selected under the project should have 10 acres of land. A master plan will be formulated, under which heritage-style structures will be constructed around the temple premises.

According to Jolle, lodging facilities for devotees, underground drainage, solid waste management plants, multi-level parking, RO plants and other amenities will come up. The project will not be funded by the government, but will use income generated by the temples.

Ten 'C' category temples will also be developed in each district with help from donors. The Muzrai department has asked deputy commissioners in all districts to compile a list of temples for this, Jolle said. In all, she said 1,000 'C' category temples will be developed comprehensively every year.

Also Read — Karnataka govt still studying plan to free Hindu temples: Minister

Based on requests from devotees in North Karnataka, the state government has initiated measures to develop basic facilities at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh. "We have land in Srisailam where a Yatri Nivas and hall will be constructed. Works worth Rs 85 crore will be taken up by the Public Works Department. The government has released Rs 45 crore under the first phase," she said.

The government has plans to set up facilities for devotees from Karnataka at Kashi also, she said, adding that it will be finalised once the Uttar Pradesh government sanctions land for the state near the temple. Similarly, there are plans to build a Karnataka hall in Ayodhya. "Letter correspondence has taken place. After the legislature session, we will visit Ayodhya and hold talks with officials there," she said.

The government is also working on a new financial assistance scheme for pilgrims to visit the 12 Jyotirlingas across the country. This will be similar to the assistance provided to those who complete the Chardham Yatra and Kailash Manasa Sarovara pilgrimages.

Weighing in on the hijab controversy, Muzrai, Hajj and Wakf Minister Shashikala Jolle noted that India is a country that celebrates unity in diversity. "Such incidents are wrong," she said, adding that the minds of students should not be influenced (by religious divisions).

Watch the latest DH Videos here: