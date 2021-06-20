Karnataka plans to amend rules for transgender job quota

The state government has informed the Karnataka High Court that it has proposed an amendment to Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977 to reserve vacancy for transgenders.

The submission was made in response to a PIL filed by Sangama, an organisation working for the betterment of sexual minorities.

The petition contended that a notification calling upon only “men” and “women” for filling up 2,467 vacancies for the posts of Special Reserve Constable Force and Bandsmen of the Police Department violated the order of the Supreme Court.

The state government submitted that the proposed amendment provides for one percent vacancies to be filled in any post or service of the state government from among transgender candidates in each category of general merit, SC, ST and in each of the categories among OBCs.

In a memo, the state government said that a draft notification was published on May 13, 2021 wherein sub rule (1) (d) was inserted to rule 9. The memo further stated that no objections have been received in the stipulated time.

The government also said the amendment will be notified along with amendment to rule 16, against which some objections have been received and are under consideration.