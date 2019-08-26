1 year is BSY govt's maximum age: Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah on Monday predicted that the age of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's government is maximum at one year.

"How can a government be run for a long time, having rebels. They do not have mandate, and they have formed the government in a wrong way, using Congress and JD(S) MLAs," he said.

On his way to Badami, Siddaramaiah told media persons here that people of Karnataka are mature, and they would teach befitting lesson to the BJP.

I Have already replied to JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda family's allegations against me. If Congress MLAs went to Mumbai, why JD(S) MLAs also did the same thing? The coalition government fell as both JD(S) and Congress could not control their MLAs, he admitted.

'Focus on flood-affected'

"BJP minister should already have been in flood affected areas, but they are more worried about portfolios. Yediyurappa is repeatedly touring between Bengaluru and Delhi. Union Government has not released funds for flood relief here, and has not announced it as natural calamity," Siddaramaiah charged.

NDRF and SDRF norms should be relaxed to give liberal compensation to flood-affected people. Centre should have given at least Rs 5,000 crore for immediate relief measures now. Temporary sheds are not yet erected, and survey is also not done properly, Siddaramaiah lamented.

Central team which has come to the State should realistically assess the flood loss, so that people get scientific compensation, he said.

I have no idea about today's process related to appointment of KPCC president, and I am visiting flood-affected areas, he added.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya, M B Patil, and others were present.