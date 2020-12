Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi has said that the names of two candidates had been shortlisted for byelection for Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency. However, he refused to disclose the name of these probable contestants.

Jarkiholi told reporters here on Tuesday that earlier it was decided to shortlist three names for the byelection, but only two remained in the fray after "filtering." He said he had no idea whether his name also figures in the list.