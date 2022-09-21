'40% Sarkar': 'PayCM' posters targeting Bommai spotted in Bengaluru

'40% Sarkar': 'PayCM' posters with Bommai in B'luru

This is plausibly the handiwork of the Congress, which is stepping up its attack on the BJP over corruption

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 15:11 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Posters with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ have been spotted in a few places in Bengaluru. 

This is plausibly the handiwork of the Congress, which is stepping up its attack on the BJP over corruption. 

Scanning the QR code will take users to the ‘40 per cent Sarkar’ website launched by the Congress recently.

Also Read — Karnataka 'corruption capital of India': Shivakumar 

Last week, controversial billboards targeting Bommai were seen in Hyderabad. Bommai said it was a “conspiracy” and that it could “spoil” ties between Karnataka and Telangana. 

The ‘40 per cent commission’ tagline has got on like a house on fire, putting the BJP government on the back-foot. The figure is an average of all the cuts that the Karnataka State Contractors Association said their members have to pay to officials, elected representatives and ministers. The association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this in July last year. 

Congress, which hopes to connect with voters with its campaign, has come up with a website - www.40percentsarkara.com - and a helpline 8447704040 that citizens can use to narrate their experience with corruption. Congress said details of citizens will be kept confidential.

