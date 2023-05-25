Anything can happen after 2024 LS polls, says H D Kumaraswamy

In a startling claim, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said 'anything can happen' to the Congress government after the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

This is the second time Kumaraswamy has predicted trouble for the new Congress government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a post-poll introspection meeting of the JD(S), Kumaraswamy said that there is trust deficit in the government. "After the Lok Sabha polls, anything can happen to this government," he said.

Kumaraswamy had made a similar claim a few days after the Assembly election results, predicting 'political fluctuations' in the state after November.

Miffed, Kumaraswamy blamed the Congress' five 'guarantees' for the rout suffered by the JD(S) in the May 10 Assembly election. He further criticised the Congress for delaying the rollout of the 'guarantees'. "They announced that the guarantees would be implemented soon after coming to power, but now they're trying to cheat people by postponing and imposing conditions," he said.

Reacting to Minister G Parameshwara's statement accusing Kumaraswamy of speculating about the Congress government's longevity for his own existence, the JD(S) leader said: "The 'guarantees' announced by Congress snatched my party's existence."

Kumaraswamy said he would agitate on the subject of Congress' 'guarantees'. "On what basis did they announce the guarantees? Congress guarantees are my weapon. We will wait for the second Cabinet meeting. If they don't implement the guarantees, we will fight for the people," he said.

Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy is upset with two major communities in the state for 'betraying' the JD(S) in the recent Assembly election. "I stood strongly with one particular community whose people voted for the Congress," he said. He also pointed fingers at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. "He turned one community to go against the JD(S)," he said.