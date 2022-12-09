At Kharge event, Congress looks to revive Dalit vote base in Kalyana Karnataka

Congress is geared up to showcase its strength in Kalyana Karnataka region by organizing a massive convention to greet newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

The party leaders are trying to keep dalit and minority vote bank intact by capitalizing on his effort to accord 371J special status to the region. Upbeat over his elevation to the Congress top post, the enthusiastic party leaders are trying to counter BJP which is riding high on Hindutva and the party's triumph in Gujarat.

Dalit population forms a large chunk of voters in Kalyana Karnataka. As many as 18 out of total 41 Assembly constituencies are reserved for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in seven districts coming under the region.

The ruling BJP is already a step ahead by organizing the OBC and ST conventions in the region. Kharge, a staunch Buddhist, will face a tough challenge to consolidate the community vote bank in the region after the SC, ST quota hike by the ruling party.

Meanwhile, entry of disgruntled leaders from JD(S) and BJP has added strength to the party. The four-time legislator, former minister Revu Naik Belamagi and several other leaders have joined the Congress a day before the convention to welcome Kharge. Entry of the Banjara leader Belamagi, who was minister in Yediyurappa's Cabinet, will boost the Congress prospect in Kalaburagi rural as the community accounts for a sizable population in the constituency.

"Mallikarjun Kharge's elevation as AICC president will energize the Congress workers in the region. All Congress leaders in the state will work together under his leadership. He has concern for the development of Kalyan Karnataka and his influence will help Congress win a majority of Assembly seats in the region. The state government has neglected the region and failed to release funds for roads, irrigation and other infrastructure development," KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre told DH.

The Congress party is trying to drive home the development projects including airport, ESIC hospital, Central University of Karnataka undertaken by Kharge during the convention. But, it is felt that presence of right wing elements, which has overpowered the development plank, will pose tough challenge to Kharge to make an impact.