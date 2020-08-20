Bengaluru riots: Karnataka Cabinet indecisive on banning SDPI, PFI

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday did not arrive at any decision on banning the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI) for their suspected role in the Bengaluru riots.

“We discussed this, but no decision was taken,” Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

According to the minister, the government was exploring all legal options. "At the moment, we still do not have concrete evidence or a police report in the case before us. We will take suitable action once we get the report," he said.

As for recovering damages to public property from rioters, the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Public Property Act, 1981, recommends that an authority be created to estimate loss and compensation. "The government will constitute the authority soon. We will ensure compensation to all the innocents who suffered damages to their property in the riots," Madhuswamy said.

If required, the law would be amended to ensure action against the culprits, he added.

The demand to ban SDPI and PFI has been renewed ever since riots broke out in KG Halli, DJ Halli and Kaval Byrasandra. The ruling BJP has accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with the SDPI, which is seen as the political arm of the “extremist” Islamic group PFI.