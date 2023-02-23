BJP born to protect cultural nationalism: Amit Shah in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP was born to protect India's "cultural nationalism".

Addressing a closed-door event titled 'Indian polity: 65 years scenario and paradigm shift under PM Modi' here, Shah said although India is divided by languages, its cultural ethos was the same from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Assam.

“Ours is a true geo-cultural country unlike western countries that are geo-political in nature, formed after a series of wars and battles,” he said.

Also Read | 'We will rid Karnataka of corruption, make it number one in south India,' says Amit Shah

Shah claimed that was a huge difference between India before 2014 and post 2014.

“Now, our country thinks with unprecedented speed and scale. For instance, providing toilets to 10 crore families across the country is the scale at which the party thinks and implemented this scheme within a short span of time. It is the speed at which it aims to provide infrastructure,” he said.

He added that prior to 2014, there was policy paralysis and governments always thought of implementing schemes in bits and pieces, instead of thinking large scale.

“We provided 11 crore families with LPG cylinders and 10 crore toilets were built. This not only enhanced the image of the country, but also restored the dignity of women. This kind of speed and scale were never thought of,” Shah said.