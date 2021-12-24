BJP, Congress spar over North Karnataka; Assembly adjourned sine die

The winter session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday amidst a demonstration during the government’s reply on development of the north Karnataka region.

Ahead of adjournment, the Congress accused the BJP government of ignoring the interests of the region. The claim was disputed by the BJP, with Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol accusing Congress of running away from real issues.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah sought the government to extend the session post-noon to discuss irrigation projects and other problems of the north Karnataka region.

However, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri refused to allow Siddaramaiah to continue, leading to a protest in the well of the House by Congress legislators.

Karjol, who rose to respond on behalf of the government, said that Congress was responsible for the injustice meted out to the north Karnataka region. He also disputed Siddaramaiah’s claims about funds he had allocated to north Karnataka for irrigation.

Congress members, meanwhile, resorted to sloganeering in the well of the House contending that the minister was resorting to lies and the government was a puppet of RSS.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah said that Congress had allocated Rs 51,217 crore during their 5-year rule for irrigation projects. “During the previous election, you had promised Rs 1.5 lakh crore for irrigation and drinking water projects... What is the amount spent in the last two-and-a-half years for the purpose? It is just Rs 17,734 crore,” he said.

Discussion on north Karnataka had resumed after the Question Hour on Friday morning, during which MLAs from the ruling camp sought time to discuss problems of the region.

Muddebihal MLA A S Patil Nadahalli demanded a North Karnataka Development Board. The recommendations of the Nanjundappa Committee report should also be implemented in full, he demanded.

