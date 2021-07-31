BJP dumping party elders, alleges Randeep Surjewala

BJP dumping party elders, alleges Randeep Surjewala

However, he alleged that Yediyurappa was running a corrupt government with complete maladministration

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 31 2021, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 00:37 ist
Karnataka Congress in-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are "habitual offenders" when it comes to insulting their own leaders, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala has said.

Referring to the resignation of B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister, Surjewala said that the BJP had dumped and duped various sections of the people and communities.

“Use-and-throw is the BJP’s brand now. We will never do it to any community or individual. AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have repeatedly said that every senior is a leader and we respect every community and religion. We seek their blessings," he said.

Also read: BJP trying to enter people's bedrooms: Surjewala slams Modi, Shah over Pegasus row

However, he alleged that Yediyurappa was running a corrupt government with complete maladministration.

He was addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Saturday.

Surjewala said that Modi had neglected Murli Manohar Joshi and Keshubhai Patel, who nursed and groomed him and not it was the turn of Yediyurappa. He said that L K Advani, also Modi’s guru had also been dumped.

"It is a reflection of the culture and character of the BJP. The BJP leaders do not like elders, they don’t like wisdom. Does anybody throw parents out of their house?" he sought to know.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Narendra Modi
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

 