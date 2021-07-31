BJP dumping party elders, alleges Randeep Surjewala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are "habitual offenders" when it comes to insulting their own leaders, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala has said.

Referring to the resignation of B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka chief minister, Surjewala said that the BJP had dumped and duped various sections of the people and communities.

“Use-and-throw is the BJP’s brand now. We will never do it to any community or individual. AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have repeatedly said that every senior is a leader and we respect every community and religion. We seek their blessings," he said.

Also read: BJP trying to enter people's bedrooms: Surjewala slams Modi, Shah over Pegasus row

However, he alleged that Yediyurappa was running a corrupt government with complete maladministration.

He was addressing a press meet in Mysuru on Saturday.

Surjewala said that Modi had neglected Murli Manohar Joshi and Keshubhai Patel, who nursed and groomed him and not it was the turn of Yediyurappa. He said that L K Advani, also Modi’s guru had also been dumped.

"It is a reflection of the culture and character of the BJP. The BJP leaders do not like elders, they don’t like wisdom. Does anybody throw parents out of their house?" he sought to know.