BJP eyes Vokkaliga votes with Jaggesh's Rajya Sabha entry

Iit will help the party balance the caste equation of its candidates as none of the four candidates for the Legislative Council is a Vokkaliga

  • May 30 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 22:13 ist
The surprise selection of actor-politician Jaggesh as the BJP’s second candidate for the June 10 Rajya Sabha election is aimed at serving several purposes, say party sources.

The primary objective is to woo the Vokkaliga community - especially in the old Mysuru region, where the BJP is looking to improve its prospects in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

Moreover, it will help the party balance the caste equation of its candidates as none of the four candidates for the Legislative Council is a Vokkaliga.

Since Jaggesh enjoys mass appeal due to his popularity as a film actor, he can be roped in as a star campaigner during elections, it is said.

The party also had to ‘rehabilitate’ him as he was earlier the BJP candidate from Yeshwantpur in the past. His hopes of getting the BJP ticket again was affected after Cooperation Minister S T Somashekhar, formerly with the Congress, switched to BJP.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Jaggesh said his nomination came as a surprise as he had not expected to be a Rajya Sabha member.

“I was serving the party loyally. The chief minister, ministers, MLAs and seniors from the Sangh decided to give me this position,” he said.

