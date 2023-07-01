BJP high command faces a piquant situation on appointing new Karnataka unit president

The BJP central leadership faces a piquant situation in its faction-ridden Karnataka unit with many legislators willing to take up the job of the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly while only a few leaders expressed their willingness to take up the state president post of the party.

The BJP is yet to elect its legislature party leader while the first session of the new Congress government is scheduled to begin on Monday. There have been extensive consultations between the central and state leaders for the past one month over the selection of leader of Opposition.

The appointment of the new state president is expected along with organizational restructuring in other states later in July. Sources in the BJP told DH that Delhi is keen on giving a fair representation to Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and OBC leaders in the rejig.

Lok Sabha member Nalin Kateel now holds the post of BJP state president. Only two leaders - former minister C N Ashwath Narayan and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi- are learned to have expressed their willingness to take the responsibility.

The reluctance shown by BJP state leaders is also on account of stiff challenges the new chief would face in resurrecting the party’s fortunes after a massive drubbing in the Assembly polls.

Sources say some leaders are willing to take up the job if the party is willing to give them a long rope and two consecutive three-year terms.

“If the party gave the president a post closer to the next assembly elections, one sees a chance of becoming the chief minister if the party comes to power. Otherwise no use of working for three years and leaving the post for someone else when elections come,” said a leader who remains in contention.

The new president will additionally be burdened with finding “resources to run the party for the next five years.”

The party is also conscious of the fact that the new state president must have the ability to take everyone along especially as it now braces up for the Lok Sabha polls in May next year, besides, Zilla and Taluk Panchayat and BBMP elections.

As for the LOP post, many MLAs including former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, former ministers Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Sunil Kumar, Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly segment MLA Arvind Bellad are front runners.

There was a suggestion to appoint Basavaraj Bommai as leader of Opposition - who carries both administrative experience and political weight to take on the government in the Assembly effectively. But, several state BJP leaders have complained against him for not having pursued graft cases against the last Siddaramaiah government.

On the other hand, Yatnal’s appointment, the party feels, may not go down well with B S Yediyurappa’s camp while the party would want to keep the former CM in good humor at least till the next Lok Sabha polls.