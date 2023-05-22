BJP leaders in a hurry for Karnataka Congress government to implement 5 guarantees: Ivan

KPCC Vice President and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said that BJP leaders and BJP MLAs are in a hurry for the Congress-led government to implement its five guarantee schemes without any strings attached to it.

He said BJP leaders and MLAs during the election campaign had claimed that the Congress guarantee schemes have no warranty attached to it and Congress can not implement it.

However, cabinet led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already given in-principle approval to the five guarantees - Gruha Jyoti (200 units of free power to all households), Gruha Lakshmi (Rs 2,000 per month to all women head of households), Yuva Nidhi (monthly unemployment allowance for two years), Anna Bhagya (10 kg free rice to every BPL member) and Shakti (free bus travel for women), he told mediapersons on Monday.

Ivan D’Souza asked whether the government need not identify the beneficiaries and work out the modalities for the implementation. When the BJP announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 for the farmers, didn't they identify the beneficiaries? he asked.

The decision on the guarantee scheme has already been taken. The BJP is in confusion. They do not have any moral responsibility to seek the implementation of guarantee schemes.

Let them speak on Rs 15 lakh promised for the bank accounts of the citizens and doubling the income of the farmers. By withdrawing Rs 2,000 note, the central government has once again made people run to the banks to exchange the currency. Let the BJP leaders question it, he said.

The Congress government in Karnataka is committed to implement guarantee schemes. The BJP led government has looted the treasury of the state when in power by spending the money unnecessarily.

“The Congress government has to mobilise the revenue. The 15th finance commission had said that Karnataka is eligible for R 5490 crore from the centre. Let the BJP MPs from Karnataka seek the same, he said.

The voters in the state have rejected the manifesto of the BJP and Congress guarantees as truly “sabka saatha sabka vikas.”