BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' gets cancelled; irked Yediyurappa goes back

Amid high drama, the BJP's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' in Karnataka's Mudigere was cancelled on Thursday, compelling B S Yediyurappa to go back.

The procession kickstarted at Sri Hiredevirammana Banada Ayyappa Swamy temple and was supposed to pass through Beluru Road, M G Road, K M Road and Lions' Circle. Various preparations were done for the same. The stretch was decorated with saffron buntings and BJP flags.

However, at around 11 am, a group which is against MLA M P Kumaraswamy gathered at the spot and urged not to give him a ticket from the party to contest in the elections. The group also planned to submit a complaint to B S Yediyurappa against Kumaraswamy, during the stage function in the presence of other leaders like M R Jagadish, Devraj, Yogesh Poojary and others.

After landing from the chopper at BGS School Helipad at 1.45 am, Yediyurappa headed to Coffee Court in Halase village. After finishing lunch, he arrived at the Inspection Bungalow. Later, he was about to go to the inauguration of 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' at Ayyappa Swamy temple.

On the way, the group gathered at K M Road and went to submit the memorandum to B S Yediyurappa. This created a tense situation. The workers shouted slogans against M P Kumaraswamy. Dissatisfied and angered by the behaviour of the party workers, B S Yediyurappa did not get down from the car and expressing his discomfiture against the leaders, returned to Chikkamagaluru.

The group which was against M P Kumaraswamy, gathered on the premises of the Inspection Bungalow and another group supporting the MLA gathered at Lions' Circle and held a portrait of the MLA. Both groups conducted public meets.

M P Kumaraswamy led in a procession in an open vehicle through Belur Road, M G Road and K M Road, culminating at Lions' Circle.

During the public meeting held at the Inspection Bungalow, BJP senior leader M R Jagadish said that the demand for a change in the constituency by the workers has reached Delhi. He called upon the workers to stay united and hoped that there will be a change.

Town Panchayat former President Anakumar said that the workers had worked for the victory of Kumaraswamy during the previous election, hoping that he would change. However, the workers were "disillusioned" later. "Due to the act of MLA, the Taluk office has become a haven for corrupt acts. People have to give a bribe of Rs 20,000 to obtain a 94 C. Some revenue inspectors and village accountants have become millionaires," he said.

Taluk Panchayat former president K C Ratan and others also spoke.

Artistes marooned

As the programme was cancelled, artists who had come from various parts, to take part in the procession, did not get their wages and were seen crying helplessly. Prakash who had come all the way from Bantwal said that his team was not even paid any advance money and now there was nobody he could follow up with. The artists had not eaten lunch either as the procession was in the afternoon.

Police security was tightened following the tense situation. Movement of vehicles was totally banned on M G Road and Police station roads.