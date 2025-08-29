Param Sundari FDFS review: Audiences hail Sidharth & Janhvi’s film as the must-watch rom-com of the year

<p>Producer Dinesh Vijan continues to set the benchmark in Bollywood by consistently delivering meaningful cinema through his banner, Maddock Films. Having mastered the horror-comedy space, he now ventures into fresh territory with Param Sundari, a romantic drama that hit theatres today. Early reactions reveal the film has struck a chord with audiences, thanks to its quirky spin on a north-meets-south love tale.</p><p>Going by FDFS buzz, Param Sundari has opened to glowing reviews, with netizens praising Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor for their chemistry and performances. Viewers feel the duo have lived up to the promise as Param and Sundari. Adding to the fun, Manjot Singh and Siddharth Shankar deliver lively turns that inject humour and sparkle into the narrative.</p>.<p>The music too is a winner, with tracks like Bheegi Saari and Pardesiya resonating powerfully on the big screen. Audiences believe this charming rom-com revives the magic of love stories in Bollywood.</p><p>In essence, Param Sundari celebrates romance with an effortless blend of humour and heart in a cross-cultural setting. While the Saiyaara wave recedes, Maddock’s latest offering emerges as the perfect replacement.</p>.<p>The movie has earned overwhelming praise from audiences, who have showered it with a full 5-star rating, calling it a thoroughly enjoyable watch. Critics, meanwhile, have also responded positively, awarding it a solid 3.5 stars.</p><p>Director Tushar Jalota seems to have scored big with his vision, which has left cinephiles impressed and is a major talking point. With engaging storytelling, crisp and witty dialogues, and a striking soundtrack, the film promises a refreshing theatrical experience.</p><p>Helmed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari features Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Released on August 29, the film offers a vibrant mix of love, laughter, and cultural contrasts, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kerala’s valleys.</p>