Bommai puppet in hands of BJP high-command: Ugrappa

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman V S Ugrappa said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is a puppet in the hands of the BJP high-command and cannot even form his Cabinet.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Tuesday, he said, Bommai has sacrificed his independence and the dignity of the post of chief minister.

“The CM says that he has given a couple of lists to the BJP high-command and is waiting for its approval and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have the final say in this issue. The BJP leaders, who used to ridicule the Congress, stating that the Congress has a high-command culture, have now become helpless before their own high-command,” he said.

The national leaders of the BJP have no faith in either the Constitution or democracy. There is nothing wrong with seeking the approval of the high-command. But, the BJP high-command has curtailed the rights and privileges of the chief minister to form his council of ministers, Ugrappa said.

“Even though 11 districts are reeling under floods, all BJP leaders are worried about getting a berth in the Cabinet, rather than providing relief to victims. All BJP leaders are busy lobbying for ministership. They are camping in Bengaluru and Delhi, instead of coming to the rescue of people of their respective Assembly segments. The Centre is also discriminating against Karnataka by not releasing sufficient funds for flood relief,” he said.