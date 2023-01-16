Bommai ridicules Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's 'Na Nayaki' event in Bengaluru

In the wake of the Congress' 'Na Nayaki' convention being attended by Priyanka Gandhi in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that women in Karnataka are not ready to make her 'Nayaki' (leader), and therefore, she is declaring herself as 'Na Nayaki'.

"Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme 'Na Nayaki'," Bommai said.

"Today people have to say 'Na Nayaki' by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader", Bommai added.

Congress leaders know that they would not come to power, and therefore, they are giving all kinds of assurances, Bommai opined.

Reacting to Congress leaders terming Yuvajanotsava (youth festival), as 'Yuvavinashotsava', Bommai said Congress leaders are getting dreams of destruction (Vinasha) of the Congress, and therefore, they are seeing 'Vinasha' in everything.

"They do not know to appreciate any good work. Cheap remarks being made by them regarding national issues and state's progress in recent days show their desperation level. People will not give importance to such remarks," he noted.

Bommai was in Hubballi on his way to attend the valedictory of the five-day National Youth Festival in Dharwad, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the youth festival was held meaningfully, and youth in the region get inspiration from that to achieve in all fields.

"Our youth policy gives opportunity for youth in all fields including education, employment, sports and culture, while rural games are also being encouraged, to identify and encourage new talents from rural areas," he added.

Bommai also said, the case of a prisoner at Hindalaga jail in Belagavi making extortion calls to Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is taken very seriously, and a comprehensive probe is being conducted. Background of the incident and the motivation behind it would also be brought out, he said.