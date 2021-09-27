BSY tour likely in October

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s much-anticipated state tour will start after the Dasara celebrations in October, according to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.
Yediyurappa has said that his tour will focus on strengthening the party organisation.
“I will also participate in the tour. The details of the tour are yet to be chalked out,” Kateel said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws
India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities
Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool
Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'
What happens after the German election?
India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner
'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'