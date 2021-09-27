BSY tour likely in October

BSY tour likely in October

Yediyurappa has said that his tour will focus on strengthening the party organisation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2021, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 01:31 ist
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s much-anticipated state tour will start after the Dasara celebrations in October, according to BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Yediyurappa has said that his tour will focus on strengthening the party organisation.

“I will also participate in the tour. The details of the tour are yet to be chalked out,” Kateel said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics
B S Yediyurappa
Nalin Kumar Kateel

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

In Pics | Bharat Bandh observed against three farm laws

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 