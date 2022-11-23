Caught abusing ex-Speaker, Kumaraswamy expresses regret

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while getting into his car, was recorded on video referring to Kumar with an expletive

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 23 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 15:07 ist
Kumaraswamy said he was furious to see the dilapidated condition of a school in the Bangawadi village in Srinivasapur. Credit: AFP Photo

Former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed regret on Wednesday after he was caught on video using foul language on senior Congress leader K R Ramesh Kumar. 

On Tuesday, Kumaraswamy, while getting into his car, was recorded on video referring to Kumar with an expletive. This happened in the Srinivaspur assembly constituency that Kumar, a former Speaker, represents. 

“The word I’ve used about Kumar has caused me pain. I’m not proud of it and it’s not in line with my personality. If Kumar or anybody is pained because of my words, I express regret. I withdraw my words,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet. 

Also Read — JD(S) open for Muslim CM: H D Kumaraswamy

 

Kumaraswamy said he was furious to see the dilapidated condition of a school in the Bangawadi village in Srinivasapur. “For the last 2-3 years, children are studying under an Ashwathakatte, which made me furious,” the JD(S) leader said. 

“It was in the backdrop of my ferocity that I uttered those words and not because I wanted to insult someone. I clarify again that it was the tears of children that made me angry,” Kumaraswamy said. 

