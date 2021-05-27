Change of Karnataka CM only a rumour: Laxman Savadi

Change of Karnataka CM only a rumour: Laxman Savadi

Savadi said that Yediyurappa has been discharging his responsibilities efficiently

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Athani,
  • May 27 2021, 00:06 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 00:26 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that media reports about change of leadership in the state were only rumours.

“I don’t have the knowledge of such developments and question of change of chief minister does not arise,” he told reporters here on Wednesday. 

Savadi said that Yediyurappa has been discharging his responsibilities efficiently.

