CM to take call on Cabinet expansion: BJP national secy

CM to take call on Cabinet expansion: BJP national secretary Arun Singh

He added that the party is confident of winning elections on the development plank

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 02:31 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will decide on expanding his Cabinet by inducting new ministers. 

He was responding to media queries on the proposed Cabinet expansion. "There is no change in leadership of the state government and the state BJP unit," Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, said and added that the party is confident of winning elections on the development plank. The party, he said, is confident of securing 150 seats in the 2023 polls. "BJP will come to power with a clear majority," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

BJP
Arun Singh
cabinet expansion
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 