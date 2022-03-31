CM to take call on Cabinet expansion: BJP national secretary Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said on Thursday that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will decide on expanding his Cabinet by inducting new ministers.

He was responding to media queries on the proposed Cabinet expansion. "There is no change in leadership of the state government and the state BJP unit," Singh, who is in charge of the party's affairs in Karnataka, said and added that the party is confident of winning elections on the development plank. The party, he said, is confident of securing 150 seats in the 2023 polls. "BJP will come to power with a clear majority," he added.

