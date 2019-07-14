Coalition suffers jolt as MTB flies back to Mumbai

Hours after rebel legislator MTB Nagaraj's decision to withdraw his resignation, he took a flew off to Mumbai to join the rebels. This came as a major setback for the coalition which is struggling to prove majority in the case of a trust vote.

The Hoskote MLA, on Saturday evening, had hinted at withdrawing his resignation if another Congress rebel K Sudhakar did the same. The 15-hour-long discussion with coalition leaders came to naught as Nagaraj has now settled with the rebel camp.

Karnataka LIVE | I will request CM H D Kumaraswamy to resign immediately: B S Yeddyurappa

The move provided ammunition for the BJP demand for a floor test when the monsoon session of Legislative Assembly resumes on Monday. The rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators are expected to remain at the Mumbai hotel till Wednesday, till Supreme Court decides on a petition regarding the resignation of MLAs.

Meanwhile, BJP State president B S Yeddyurappa reiterated his demand for chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's resignation. "He should either resign or prove majority in the Assembly," he said.