Confident of Karnataka cabinet berth soon: Renukacharya

Confident of getting Karnataka cabinet berth soon: Renukacharya

In the previous Yediyurappa headed government, he served as Chief Minister's political secretary

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 22:02 ist
Former Minister M P Renukacharya. Credit: DH file photo

Former Minister M P Renukacharya, who was camping in Delhi for the past few days, said on Thursday that he is confident that soon he will get a place in the Karnataka Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I met many top leaders including BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and General Secretary incharge Karnataka Arun Singh. Now I am confident that I will get a chance to become cabinet minister in the coming days,” he told reporters.

"Since the BJP government still has 19 months' tenure, before that I may get an opportunity. I also met former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and discussed this issue. Total 13 districts did not get an opportunity. Since Davangere is a major district, the party will reward the leaders from this region," he said.

An MLA from Honnali-Nyamathi and a confidant of Yediyurappa, Renukacharyahas been lobbying for ministership. In the previous Yediyurappa headed government, he served as Chief Minister's political secretary.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M P Renukacharya
Karnataka
BJP
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Toy train to come up in Arunachal near China border

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 