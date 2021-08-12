Confident of getting Karnataka cabinet berth soon: Renukacharya

Former Minister M P Renukacharya, who was camping in Delhi for the past few days, said on Thursday that he is confident that soon he will get a place in the Karnataka Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“I met many top leaders including BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh and General Secretary incharge Karnataka Arun Singh. Now I am confident that I will get a chance to become cabinet minister in the coming days,” he told reporters.

"Since the BJP government still has 19 months' tenure, before that I may get an opportunity. I also met former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and discussed this issue. Total 13 districts did not get an opportunity. Since Davangere is a major district, the party will reward the leaders from this region," he said.

An MLA from Honnali-Nyamathi and a confidant of Yediyurappa, Renukacharyahas been lobbying for ministership. In the previous Yediyurappa headed government, he served as Chief Minister's political secretary.