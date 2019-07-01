Cong MLA Anand Singh announces resignation

Congress MLA from Vijayanagar Anand Singh on Monday announced his decision to resign amid speculation that Opposition BJP has renewed its efforts to poach rival party legislators to topple the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Singh, who was recently upset with the coalition government’s move to give away 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steel in Ballari, also met Governor Vajubhai Vala and appraised him on his decision. “I have resigned. I am meeting the Governor to inform him about my decision,” Singh told reporters.

Interestingly, Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on the other end said Singh has not handed over the resignation letter to him. “Nobody has resigned. I am not aware if anybody has handed over the resignation letter to the Assembly secretariat,” he stated.

Speculation was rife in the political circles that more than half a dozen disgruntled Congress and JD(S) MLAs will follow suit. Many of the Congress and the JD(S) MLAs are upset with their parties for not making them ministers.

The development has come at a time when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is away in the US on a private visit. Kumaraswamy is expected to return to Bengaluru on July 6.