Congress' DK Shivakumar criticises Karnataka govt's school opening plan amid Covid-19 pandemic

Criticising Karnataka's BJP government's attempt to reopen schools in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, state Congress president D K Shivakumar has said the state government is playing with the lives of children.

"When Covid-19 cases are rising in the state, how can the government be planning to open schools?" he asked, speaking to reporters here.

He also said he had not received any letter written by Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar seeking legislators' opinions about the reopening of schools.

Attacking the government, he said the BJP government has totally failed to take steps to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The state government's failure in handling the coronavirus crisis and corruption by ministers in purchasing hospital material will be the main issues in the upcoming Assembly bypolls, he said.

Shivakumar, who came to Delhi to meet party leaders to make a strategy to fight against new agriculture-related laws, said the amendment to the APMC Act will also be an election issue and the Congress will expose the BJP.