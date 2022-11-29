'Congress should count its rowdies first', says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the Congress leaders should first count how many rowdy sheeters there are in their party before pointing fingers at the BJP.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi to meet legal experts to discuss the border dispute with Maharashtra, told reporters that "everybody knows how many rowdies are there in Congress. The Congress leaders should first count their rowdy sheeters before pointing fingers at the BJP."

Congress accused the BJP of admitting anti social-elements into the BJP after some rowdy-sheeters were seen in an event which was attended by leaders from the saffron party at Bengaluru on Monday. Congress also criticised the BJP saying that several anti-social elements have joined the saffron party in the guise of doing social work.

Read | Bengaluru: Cops, BJP red-faced as party leaders attend rowdy's event

The Chief Minister also met senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi here and discussed the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Maharashtra's petition seeking transfer of some Karnataka villages to its side will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Karnataka has formed a team of senior advocates comprising Rohatgi and Shyam Diwan to fight the case in the apex court.

The Chief Minister is also planning to meet BJP National President J P Nadda to discuss the political developments in the state on Wednesday.