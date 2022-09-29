Congress spoiling Karnataka's image: Arun Singh

Congress leaders were not just tarnishing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s image, but also of the state by false accusations, BJP general secretary and party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh alleged here on Wednesday.

“Bommai represents the common man. The Congress leaders are spoiling the name of the CM and of Karnataka. The party is marred by factionalism and infighting at the state and the central level,” he told reporters.

Singh lashed out at Siddaramaiah alleging that the state witnessed scandals during his government.