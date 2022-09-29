Congress spoiling Karnataka's image: Arun Singh

Congress leaders were not just tarnishing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s image, but also of the state by false accusations, BJP general secretary and party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh alleged here on Wednesday.
“Bommai represents the common man. The Congress leaders are spoiling the name of the CM and of Karnataka. The party is marred by factionalism and infighting at the state and the central level,” he told reporters.
Singh lashed out at Siddaramaiah alleging that the state witnessed scandals during his government.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry
Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse
Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists
Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple
'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor
Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings
Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination
ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh