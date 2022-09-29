Congress spoiling Karnataka's image: Arun Singh

Singh lashed out at Siddaramaiah alleging that the state witnessed scandals during his government

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Sep 29 2022, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 00:22 ist
Arun Singh. Credit: PTI File photo

Congress leaders were not just tarnishing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s image, but also of the state by false accusations, BJP general secretary and party’s Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh alleged here on Wednesday.

“Bommai represents the common man. The Congress leaders are spoiling the name of the CM and of Karnataka. The party is marred by factionalism and infighting at the state and the central level,” he told reporters.

Singh lashed out at Siddaramaiah alleging that the state witnessed scandals during his government.

Arun Singh
Congress
Karnataka
BJP
Karnataka Politics

