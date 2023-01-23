Congress talking about corruption is laughable: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed Congress on Monday and said it was “laughable” that the grand old party was talking about corruption.

Bommai was reacting to the ‘Stop Corruption, Save Bengaluru’ protest by Congress.

“Whose corruption do they want to stop? Congress is the gangotri (source) of corruption. Congress is the reason for corruption in BBMP. It’s laughable that Congress is talking about corruption,” Bommai said.

Bommai claimed that tender premiums for development works in Bengaluru were as high as 40-60 per cent when Congress was in power. “Such high premiums...has it happened anywhere in the country? Corruption happened so blatantly,” he said.

“Congress had closed down the Lokayukta and started the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which filed ‘B’ reports on complaints that were filed. Even when we provided documents, cases were closed. All such cases are being referred back to the Lokayukta now,” he said, adding that corruption was a part of the Congress government.

Bommai said Bengaluru is “firmly entrenched on the path of progress” because of the BJP government’s “unwavering emphasis on growth and development.”

In a series of tweets, Bommai highlighted the BJP government’s works. “We have allocated Rs 6,000 crore to BBMP for Bengaluru development under Amruth Nagarothana Programme,” he said, adding that Rs 600 crore was given for flood relief works.

Bommai said Rs 273 crore was sanctioned to develop 12 high-density corridors and that 111 km of white-topping was done. “An Inter Department Coordination Committee, under Chief Secretary, has been formed to eliminate traffic congestion at intersections. Rs 229 crore was allocated for the rejuvenation and development of lakes. Guidelines for implementation of sluice gates have also been issued,” he said.

Bengaluru is now energy-efficient, Bommai said, adding that work is underway to install LED lights. “Also proposed is Centralised Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) for street light management. Fix My Street, state-of-the-art software for identification and repair of potholes, will come up by Jan ‘23,” he said.

Bommai also said that Rs 123 crore has been sanctioned to develop 310 health infrastructure projects - hospitals, dialysis centres and renovation of existing hospitals.