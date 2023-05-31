Congress will stand with those who strengthened us: DKS

Congress will stand with those who strengthened us: D K Shivakumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of all ministers at 12 pm regarding the five guarantees announced which need to be fulfilled

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 31 2023, 10:55 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 10:55 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that he has been meeting all the leaders who joined the Congress during the Assembly Election and strengthened the party.

Since he was busy post elections due to government formation, cabinet formation and review meetings, he was not able to meet them.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi were our leaders and not ordinary party workers. I have met already Savadi and shall meet Shettar later in the day".

"Meetings would also be held with Tumkur Vasu, Shivalingegowda, Baburao Chinchansur, Puttanna and others who strengthened the party during the election", he said. 

During the meeting with leaders, we were exchanging notes and holding talks to strengthen Congress and what needs to be done. None of them had joined Congress conditionally and there was no bargain. Despite all cabinet berths being full, we are aware of what needs to done to the leaders. Congress will not leave their hand as they were our leaders, he stated. 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of all ministers at 12 pm regarding the five guarantees announced which need to be fulfilled. Cabinet meeting has been scheduled on Thursday wherein decision regarding the guarantees would be taken, Shivakumar informed.

