DK Shivakumar's judicial custody extended to October 25

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2019, 13:47pm ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2019, 14:07pm ist
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar (PTI Photo)

The special court on Tuesday extended juducial custody of former minister D K Shivakumar till October 25 in connection with money laundering case. 

The ED produced Shivakumar before the special court as his judicial custody ends today. 

Advocate Amit Mahajan appearing for Enforcement Directorate informed the CBI Court that Shivakumar's regular bail plea is pending before the Delhi High Court. 

Shivakumar alleged that unequal treatment was given to him by jail authorities. While everybody else has been given a chair, he hasn't been given one, Congress leader said. I am facing severe back pain, Shivakumar said. The court accepted Shivakumar's request to have a chair inside the jail.

The court allowed family members of DK Shivakumar to meet him in the court lock up. Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 in connection with money laundering case. 

