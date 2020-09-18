Don’t let Modi bully you, Siddaramaiah tells BSY

Don’t let Modi bully you, Siddaramaiah tells BSY

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 18:29 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka’s Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a bully and asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa “not to succumb to your leader’s bullying.” 

In a slew of tweets timed for Yediyurappa’s meeting with Modi, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka should fight with the Centre for its rights. 

“Yediyurappa, do not succumb to your leader's bullying & betray us. Centre should take complete responsibility to raise funds & compensate,” Siddaramaiah said on the GST compensation issue. “GST compensation is a matter of great concern & it may affect cooperative federalism. Karnataka should get ₹25,508 crore as GST compensation,” he said. 

Taking a jibe at Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah said he “finally” got an appointment with Modi. “Apart from your desperate attempts to save your position, Mr Yediyurappa, please ask a few questions that concern Kannadigas,” the Congress leader said. 

Raking up concerns over devolution of funds under the 15th Finance Commission, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka was “clearly at a disadvantage” for effectively controlling the population. “Mr Yediyurappa, ask your party head to re-evaluate the indicators & the calculations to decide both devolution of taxes & state disaster response fund (SDRF),” he said. 

The former chief minister asked Yediyurappa to “present our case effectively” when it came to flood relief. “You had requested ₹35,000 crore for last year's flood relief, but Karnataka just got ₹1,869 crore. Then, there were floods this year as well and your estimated loss is ₹8,000 crore,” he pointed out. 

Yediyurappa met Modi as part of his 3-day visit to the national capital to discuss various state projects. 

“Karnataka has not received adequate number of ventilators,” Siddaramaiah said on the Covid-19 pandemic, urging the CM to raise this with Modi. 

Mocking Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat package, Siddaramaiah asked how much Karnataka received out of the Rs 20 lakh crore package.

“With jobs lost, these packages are important to sustain the livelihood of many,” he said, asking Yediyurappa to demand the implementation of the Congress’ Nyay scheme under which the poor will get Rs 6,000 every month. 
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Siddaramaiah
Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
GST

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 