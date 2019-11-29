Eshwarappa calls Siddaramaiah 'mad' for eyeing CM post

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj (RDPR) K S Eshwarappa has called CLP leader Siddaramaiah 'mad'.

"Siddaramaiah divided the Congress, through groupism, and toppled coalition government. No Congress leader is with him due to his arrogance and selfishness. But, he has gone mad to become the chief minister again," Eshwarappa said.

He also challenged Siddaramaiah to step down as leader of the opposition in Assembly if BJP wins at least eight seats in the byelections. "I will resign as minister if we do not win eight seats. Will Siddaramaiah accept this challenge?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah did not allow leaders from backward classes to grow, and he is dominating, though leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara worked for the Congress all these years. Let him say that he had no role in the defeat of G Parameshwara in Koratagere, Eshwarappa noted.

JD(S) wants to be in power by joining hands with either the BJP or Congress as it lacks strength on its own, he added.