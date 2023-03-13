Ex-MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi to join JD(S)

Former Rajya Sabha member Obaidullah Khan Azmi is slated to join the JD(S) on Tuesday.
Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, will join JD(S) in party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence. JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim will also be present. Azmi was with the Congress.
