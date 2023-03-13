Ex-MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi to join JD(S)

Ex-MP Obaidullah Khan Azmi to join JD(S)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 06:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Former Rajya Sabha member Obaidullah Khan Azmi is slated to join the JD(S) on Tuesday.

Azmi, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, will join JD(S) in party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s Padmanabhanagar residence. JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim will also be present. Azmi was with the Congress.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
JDS
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

DH Toon | 'Overact! That's how we win polls'

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Bihar lowest on literacy, followed by Arunachal

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Gary Lineker to be back on air as BBC apologises

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

Remains of 13th century temple found in Jajpur

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

India win Border-Gavaskar cup for 4th consecutive time

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Elephant Whisperer Bellie doesn't know about 'Oscars'

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

 