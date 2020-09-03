Former MLA of Bhadravathi Appaji Gowda dies of Covid -19

Former MLA of Bhadravathi, M J Appaji Gowda, died of Covid -19 in District McGann hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday night. He was 67.

He complained of respiratory disorder three days ago and he was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He was shifted to McGann hospital after he was tested positive for Covid -19 where he breathed his last. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

He began his career as an employee in Visvesvaraya Iron & Steel Plant in Bhadravathi. He became labour union leader and stepped into politics later.

He had won the assembly elections in 1994 as an independent candidate. He had registered victory against his arch rival B K Sangamesh of Congress in 1999. However, he was defeated by Sangamesh twice. Later, he had embraced JD(S) and had emerged victorious in 2013.

Appaji had registered remarkable victory in 2013 when Congress had fielded C M Ibrahim, close aide of former chief minister Siddaramaiah. Sangamesh had faced the polls as an independent candidate. Sangamesh had defeated Appaji on Congress ticket in 2018.